Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks brace for blockbuster earnings week, pause after 8 days of gains

World stocks held their ground on Monday after eight consecutive sessions of gains, as traders weighed the prospects of strong corporate earnings in the backdrop of widening inflation risks from multi-year high crude oil prices. European stocks edged higher in early London trading while U.S. stock futures held firm as investors shrugged off the possible impact from news of a pilot property tax in China and ongoing troubles in the sector.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:56 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks brace for blockbuster earnings week, pause after 8 days of gains
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

World stocks held their ground on Monday after eight consecutive sessions of gains, as traders weighed the prospects of strong corporate earnings in the backdrop of widening inflation risks from multi-year high crude oil prices.

European stocks edged higher in early London trading while U.S. stock futures held firm as investors shrugged off the possible impact from news of a pilot property tax in China and ongoing troubles in the sector. While the broader economic momentum has slowed in recent weeks and market-implied inflation risks have increased with break-even rates on both sides of the Atlantic racing to multi-year highs, equity markets have been broadly unfazed.

MSCI's broadest index of world stocks steadied below an early September high after notching up eight consecutive sessions of gains, its longest winning streak since late May, according to Refinitiv data. European stocks steadied while U.S. stock futures tiptoed higher as a busy week for third-quarter corporate earnings get underway.

"Equity markets have had a kitchen sink of worries thrown at them – slower growth, rising costs, and higher interest rates. However, corporate earnings have more than offset those declines so far in 2021," said Marija Veitmane, a senior strategist at State Street Global Markets. "Peak growth clearly is not peak earnings as we have been highlighting."

Of the 117 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 65% have exceeded consensus expectations by at least a standard deviation of analyst estimates, a rate if sustained would rank the September quarter among the strongest on record behind an already strong first half, according to Goldman Sachs. In Europe, the number of companies that have beaten expectations in the third quarter is now past 60%, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

On Monday, Facebook will kick off earnings for tech giants with other heavyweights including Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, and European and Asian financial behemoths from Deutsche Bank to Lloyds will report later in the week. Strong corporate earnings have also stalled the U.S. dollar's recent advance even as money markets have advanced their expectations of policy tightening.

The dollar index held near a one-month low of 93.483, down 0.16% on the day as hedge funds cut their dollar-long positions for a second consecutive week. The risk friendlier mood has weighed on safe-haven currencies like the yen, as have rising energy prices which supported currencies including the Aussie and Canadian dollars.

Traders are waiting for the third-quarter U.S. GDP figures due Thursday, with flash euro area CPI readings for October also a key indicator after the gauge jumped to a 2008 high last month. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank should start the process of reducing its support of the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should not yet touch interest rates.

As tapering looms, U.S. benchmark yields have been rising and yields on 10-year Treasury notes held below a five-month high of 1.7064% hit last week. Oil prices rose further, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide. Brent crude rose 0.83% to $86.24 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 0.80% to $84.51.

Spot gold rose 0.36% to $1,798 an ounce after posting gains for the past two weeks on rising inflation concerns, and the weakening dollar. Bitcoin, another asset oft described as an inflation hedge, was last at $62,000, up 1.8% after last week's turbulent trade when it hit a new high of $67,016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021