O4S raises USD 6 million in funding led by Think Investments

Supply chain startup O4S on Monday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 45 crore) in a series-A funding round led by Think Investments. Existing investor Venture Highway also participated in the round.

The company has earlier raised a total of USD 3.5 million in different rounds of investments backed by Venture Highway and angel investors, including Amit Singhal, Subhrakant Panda and Bikram Singh Bedi.

The company plans to use the current funding to ramp up its operations across North America and Southeast Asia, expanding enterprise customer base to over 500 and increasing headcount by more than 200 people.

Founded in 2017 by Divay Kumar and Shreyans Sipani, the O4S client base includes manufacturing companies like ITC, Coca Cola, Honeywell, AkzoNobel, Mondelez, among others. ''With the current funding, O4S is planning to ramp up its operations across North America and Southeast Asia, expanding its enterprise customer base to over 500 and headcount by more than 200. Furthermore, a lot of focus will be on horizontal expansion of product application, which will benefit their existing clientele too,'' the company said in a statement.

''We strongly believe in O4S and their vision to help businesses optimise their performance through enhancing and digitising supply chains. A key learning from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to improve supply chains around the world, and companies like O4S are leading in this effort,” Think Investments managing partner Shashin Shah said.

