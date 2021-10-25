Left Menu

Engineering goods exports record positive growth: EEPC

25-10-2021
Exports of engineering goods have crossed USD nine billion in September 2021, while 22 out of 25 top export destinations such as China, the UK, and UAE have recorded positive growth, EEPC said.

Share of engineering goods in overall merchandise exports stood at 26.65 percent in September, it said.

Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) chairman Mahesh Desai said that India's engineering cumulative engineering exports increased from USD 32.4 billion in April to September in 2020 to USD 52.3 billion during the same period this year.

''On an annualized basis, this would translate to USD 105 billion in 2021-22. In the first six months, 49 percent of the target has been achieved,'' Desai said.

Among other countries which recorded positive growth included Germany, Turkey, Italy, the UK, Mexico, Vietnam, and Singapore, EEPC said.

Welcoming the move to fast-track FTAs with as many as six countries and trading blocs, Desai said the government should take lessons from earlier such agreements.

''The FTAs signed earlier led to increased imports for some items in ferrous and non-ferrous sectors from countries like Korea and Japan. Hence there is a need to take a cautious stance while signing new FTAs.''

