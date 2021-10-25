Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs

Global stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections.

Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo declined.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1per cent higher.

The Chinese capital, Beijing, banned visitors from areas with infections in the past 14 days and Gansu province in the northwest closed tourist sites after coronavirus cases were found. China has reported a few dozen cases, but Beijing's response of curbing travel prompted concern that might weigh on economic activity that already is weakening.

"It is a potential dark cloud if it results in widespread social restrictions," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE in London rose 0.5per cent to 7,240.10 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.2per cent to 15,568.72. The CAC 40 in Paris shed less than 0.1per cent to 6,731.13.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8per cent to 3,609.86 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.7per cent to 28,600.41. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added less than 0.1per cent to 26,132.03.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.5per cent to 3,020.54 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3per cent to 7,441.00.

India's Sensex gained 0.3per cent to 61,019.36. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Wall Street's S&P 500 lost 0.1per cent on Friday, weighed down by losses for tech companies after a seven-day streak of gains. The Dow gained 0.2per cent to a new high while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.8per cent.

Some 65per cent of stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher, led mainly by financial and health care companies, but losses in communication and technology companies held the S&P 500 down. Chipmaker Intel slumped 11.7per cent after reporting disappointing revenue.

Snapchat's parent company, Snap, plunged 26.6per cent after reporting weak revenue and disclosing that its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown that rolled out on Apple's iPhones earlier this year. Facebook fell 5.1per cent and Twitter lost 4.8per cent. Google's parent, Alphabet, declined 3per cent.

The three major indexes posted their third weekly gain after investors were encouraged by mostly solid corporate results.

Also Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said industrial supply chain problems have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year.

Investors are looking for clues as to how companies are navigating supply chain problems and rising costs for materials, transportation and other goods and services. Many companies have warned higher costs will hurt operations.

Powell also said the Fed isn't prepared to lift its benchmark interest rate from near zero. But he suggested the economy might be ready for a rate hike next year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 72 cents to USD84.48 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose USD1.26 to USD83.76 on Friday. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, lost 26 cents to USD85.27 per barrel in London. It rose 92 cents the previous session to USD85.53.

The dollar gained to 113.64 yen from Friday's 113.44 yen. The euro rose to USD1.1648 from USD1.1637.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)