National Engineering Industries Ltd. sets up an oxygen generation plant for SMS Hospital in Jaipur

- The plant will enable immediate access to oxygen and is estimated to produce 160-170 oxygen cylinders per day JAIPUR, India, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of USD $2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group today announced its support in setting up a state-of-the-art 4th generation PSA oxygen generation plant for Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan inaugurated the plant virtually on 24th October 2021.

Considering the uncertainty brought by the recent pandemic, the goal of this initiative is to ensure that there is self-sufficiency during such critical times in near future. The plant will produce oxygen at 750 litres per minute to fill 160-170 oxygen cylinders per day and will be able to support with uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospital patients.

According to Rohit Saboo, President and CEO of NEI, ''We want to ensure that we are able to help the state government in saving lives during such critical situations. An initiative like this will be one of the solutions to survive through the future waves. Being present in the region for more than 75 years, it is our responsibility to support the state and its people in dire situations. Earlier this year, NEI had donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan Government that were imported to support the state's efforts against the COVID-19 battle. Committed towards this fight against the pandemic, NEI has institutionalised an approach to enable a safe environment for its employees as well as communities.'' Committed towards the fight against COVID-19, NEI has also recently supported hospitals in Rajasthan with oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators. The company had also donated 50 beds to the community health centre at Savli in Vadodara Gujarat. NEI also stood strong beside their employees by introducing several initiatives like flexible working, reduction in overall working hours, dedicated 24 hours helpline, medical insurance, paid leaves, etc. The company had also organised a vaccination camp at its Jaipur facility for its 2000+ employees and their immediate family members.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year offered in more than 2300 variants to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, South Africa, Russia Germany, Brazil, Japan and Australia, etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)