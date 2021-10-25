Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opens its second branch in Koramangala, Bengaluru in a short span.

Bengaluru: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, today announced the inauguration of its second branch in the city of Bengaluru and in the state of Karnataka. The Bank today has 602 branches in 202districts spread across 19states and 2 Union Territories in the country. The residents of Koramangala, Bengalurucan now avail the Bank’s products and services, which includes savings bank account, current account, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, housing loans, business loans and loan against property amongst other facilities.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Branch, Dr. Nachiket Mor, Senior Research Fellow, Visiting Scientist & Board Member (Health & Finance Sector, said, “It is a matter of Pride to see an institution build on passion making strides and setting its footprints across the country. It's the start of a new beginning as we wade through these unprecedented times. It's been a challenging period, and it is time to embrace this new norm. My best wishes to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to a new beginning in the city of Bengaluru as they expand their banking services in the southern part of the country”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh SFBL, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to increase our footprint in the city of Bengaluru within a short span since the commencement of our first branch. Karnataka has a significant focus in the overall strategy of the Bank, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the state”. “The city has myriad factors that contributes towards the growth of entrepreneurs, start-up ventures, technology giants, home preneurs and we are in a position to provide banking and financial services to each of these categories and more. Our products and services encompass the needs of the general public across strata. The individuals have a choice of savings & investment options besides loans to choose from that will enable them in achieving their financial goals’’, he further said.

‘’Koramangala, Bengaluru is an important business node. The inauguration of the branch significantly improves the access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of the region that the Bank has to offer”, he added.

The Bank is in a position to provide an array of financial products and services to its customers, which includes savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits along with various loan products such as housing loans, business loans and loan against property. With its branch infrastructure, digital banking capabilities and ATM network, the Bank offers integrated customer service. The launch of this branch is aligned with the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach to offer various financial services across the country. This includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicle loans, construction equipment loans and two-wheeler loans along with current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, insurance and investment products to its customers.

Customers can access banking services through multiple channels including banking outlets, ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, tab banking and call centre. As the Bank expands into newer markets and geographies, it continues to widen its customer base. The Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tab-based application assisted model, “Digi On-Boarding”.

