Left Menu

Logistics firm COGOS expands services to 30 new towns; ramps up fleet by over 1,000 vehicles

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:12 IST
Logistics firm COGOS expands services to 30 new towns; ramps up fleet by over 1,000 vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based enterprise logistics company COGOS on Monday said its services have been expanded to 30 new towns and its fleet has been expanded by more than 1,000 vehicles in a bid to meet the festive season demand.

This festive season has seen a 100 per cent spike in demand from Tier-II and Tier-III markets, it said, citing reports, and added that the current demand has surged and surpassed the pre-COVID level.

''COGOS has ramped up its fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles to meet the festive demand. This new addition of fleet will address the surge in demand during the festive season which is expected to be high till the end of Q3, 2021-22,” the company said.

The company said it has seen an increase in demand for mini trucks in 1-2 tons of capacity as well as medium trucks above 4 tons capacity.

With the additional fleet, COGOS has also expanded to 30 new towns for a deeper market penetration, it said, adding that the company has seen a huge spike in demand for e-commerce and FMCG retail.

''This festive season we are observing about a 100 per cent increase in demand from last year. With the COVID subsiding, consumers are willing to spend. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have witnessed good demand which has led to the spike in demand for inter and intra-city logistic services,'' said Prasad Sreeram, Co - founder & CEO, COGOS.

The company has massively improved driver onboarding making it easier, simpler, faster and thorough at the same time to ensure a faster response in the festive season demand, he said.

The payouts to the drivers at its platform go up by 15 per cent by way of season perks during the festive season as the company ensures higher earnings for them, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021