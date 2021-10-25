Logistics firm COGOS expands services to 30 new towns; ramps up fleet by over 1,000 vehicles

Bengaluru-based enterprise logistics company COGOS on Monday said its services have been expanded to 30 new towns and its fleet has been expanded by more than 1,000 vehicles in a bid to meet the festive season demand.

This festive season has seen a 100 per cent spike in demand from Tier-II and Tier-III markets, it said, citing reports, and added that the current demand has surged and surpassed the pre-COVID level.

''COGOS has ramped up its fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles to meet the festive demand. This new addition of fleet will address the surge in demand during the festive season which is expected to be high till the end of Q3, 2021-22,” the company said.

The company said it has seen an increase in demand for mini trucks in 1-2 tons of capacity as well as medium trucks above 4 tons capacity.

With the additional fleet, COGOS has also expanded to 30 new towns for a deeper market penetration, it said, adding that the company has seen a huge spike in demand for e-commerce and FMCG retail.

''This festive season we are observing about a 100 per cent increase in demand from last year. With the COVID subsiding, consumers are willing to spend. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have witnessed good demand which has led to the spike in demand for inter and intra-city logistic services,'' said Prasad Sreeram, Co - founder & CEO, COGOS.

The company has massively improved driver onboarding making it easier, simpler, faster and thorough at the same time to ensure a faster response in the festive season demand, he said.

The payouts to the drivers at its platform go up by 15 per cent by way of season perks during the festive season as the company ensures higher earnings for them, it said.

