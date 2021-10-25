Guj CM launches scheme to provide subsidised e-vehicles to workers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched a scheme to provide electric two-wheelers at subsidized rates to construction and industrial workers of the state.

He launched the 'Go-Green' scheme and its portal at a function held at Mahatma Mandir here and urged workers to take benefit of the initiative, which is aimed at reducing fuel bills and saving the environment by curbing vehicular pollution.

Under the scheme, a worker of the organized sector, such as an industrial laborer, would get a subsidy of 30 percent on the vehicle's price of Rs 30,000, whichever is less, on the purchase of battery-powered two-wheelers.

For workers in the construction sector, the criteria are 50 percent subsidy or Rs30,000, whichever is less, a state government release said, adding that e-vehicle buyers of both these categories would get a one-time subsidy on RTO registration and road tax.

''In the initial phase, the state government aims to provide such battery-powered two-wheelers to 1,000 construction workers and 2,000 organized sector workers. Only government-approved Made in India vehicles will be considered eligible for the scheme. Moreover, only high-speed models capable of covering a distance of 50 kilometers in one charge are covered under the scheme,'' the release informed.

It said eligible workers can use the portal launched during the day to select and book electric two-wheelers by uploading required documents online and can take delivery from the dealer after their application is approved.

