Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 profit down 2 pc to Rs 269 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:23 IST
Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 profit down 2 pc to Rs 269 cr
FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Monday reported 1.83 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 269.17 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 274.19 crore in July-September period a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 5.19 per cent to Rs 1,343.96 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,277.66 crore in the year-ago period.

”Our overall growth momentum across our brands / categories has shown a consistent trajectory with good recovery on volume growth trends quarter-on-quarter. Overall penetration trends remain strong and are seeing favourable trends quarter-on-quarter,” CPIL Managing Director Ram Raghavan said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 998.05 crore in the quarter as against Rs 924.12 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing CPIL said the company's board at its meeting held on Monday declared the first interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of Re 1 (face value) for 2021-22.

Shares of CPIL were trading at Rs 1,534 apiece on BSE, down 1.95 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

