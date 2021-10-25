Left Menu

CSB Bank posts 72pc rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 118 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:32 IST
CSB Bank on Monday reported a 72 percent jump in net profit at Rs 118.57 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The Kerala-based private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 68.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income during July-September in FY22 rose to Rs 555.64 crore, as against Rs 513.77 crore in the year-ago quarter, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset front, the bank's non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.11 percent of the gross advances as of September 2021, as against 3.04 percent a year ago.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 586.83 crore, higher than Rs 387.42 crore.

Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 2.63 percent (Rs 370 crore) as against 1.30 percent (Rs 163.52 crore).

The stock of CSB Bank traded 1.41 percent up at Rs 310.10 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

