Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing Games competitors to face daily COVID-19 tests, remain in closed loop

Competitors in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be subject to daily tests for COVID-19 and will be required to remain in a closed loop that includes transport between the various games venues, organisers said in guidelines https://new.inews.gtimg.com/tnews/5757e2c6/9fec/5757e2c6-9fec-41a0-9a96-3ad963594bca.pdf released on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:51 IST
Olympics-Beijing Games competitors to face daily COVID-19 tests, remain in closed loop
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Competitors in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be subject to daily tests for COVID-19 and will be required to remain in a closed loop that includes transport between the various games venues, organizers said in guidelines released on Monday. China, where measures to tackle COVID-19 are among the world's strictest, has already said international spectators will not be allowed to enter the country for the Games which will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

China has all but shut its borders to international travelers, with the number of international flights drastically reduced from pre-COVID levels, and games organizers said on Monday that domestic and foreign airlines will be encouraged to operate temporary flights available only to participants. Games participants will need to be tested for COVID-19 before arrival, and athletes and team officials must be vaccinated to avoid 21 days in quarantine, with some exceptions for medical reasons granted on a case-by-case basis.

"We want everyone at the Games to be safe, that's why we're asking all participants to follow these guidelines," IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said in a statement. "Keeping everyone healthy will ensure the focus remains on the very fundamentals of the Olympic and Paralympic Games – the athletes and the sport."

Organizers added that the closed-loop system has been designed to keep competitors safe by reducing unnecessary interactions. Competitors will also be encouraged to wear masks and avoid spaces that are enclosed, crowded, or involve close contact while every organization taking part in the Games will be asked to nominate COVID-19 Liaison Officers.

Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games but some national Olympic committees, including that of the United States and Canada, are requiring team members to be vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021