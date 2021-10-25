Electrician, mechanic die in car crash

Two people in their early 20s were killed on the spot killed when their car rammed into a tree in the district, police said on Monday. According to the police, Bhoopathy, an electrician, and Manickkam, a mechanic, were on Sunday proceeding to Tiruppur from Erode when the electrician, who was driving the car lost control over it and the vehicle hit a roadside tree near Kannammapuram village. Under the impact, the two died on the spot, the police said. The bodies of the two were sent for a postmortem and investigations on, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)