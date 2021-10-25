SRF Q2 profit up 21 pc at Rs 382 crore

SRF Ltd, which manufactures chemicals, on Monday reported a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 382.45 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net profit at Rs 315.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,850.09 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,110.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, SRF Ltd Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said: “This has been another good quarter for the company. Although we have witnessed an increase in prices of key raw materials and logistics costs due to many domestic and international factors, and despite various challenges linked to COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, we were able to deliver good numbers.'' Established in 1970, SRF Ltd with an annual turnover of Rs 8,295 crore is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The company’s diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics. It has 11 manufacturing plants in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa and Hungary.

