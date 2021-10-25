Left Menu

IT dept detects Rs 100-cr black income; seizes Rs 23.45-cr cash after raids on Nashik realtor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Income Tax Department has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 23.45 crore and detected black income of Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a Nashik-based land aggregator, the CBDT said on Monday.

The searches were conducted on October 21.

''The main persons who had invested their unaccounted income towards purchase of large patches of land were also searched,'' the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

''Most of these persons are engaged in the wholesale trading of onions and other cash crops in the Pimpalgaon Baswant region of Maharashtra," the CBDT said.

It claimed "incriminating" evidences, including records of large cash transactions made by these traders for investments in properties, have been seized. Several bank lockers found during the search have been locked, the statement said.

''So far, the unaccounted income of more than Rs 100 crore has been detected as a result of the search operation,'' the CBDT said.

