Updated: 25-10-2021 16:44 IST
As IPOs trend in India, learning stock market tactics fascinate the youth
Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out a report highlighting young graduates’ interest to acquire stock market trading and investment skills. The platform has registered an 8X increase in enrolments in their beginner’s trading certification training from 2016 to 2021.

As per the report, 60% of the enrolments were made by learners to hone new-age trading skills practically, which indicates positively towards youths’ growing risk appetite, interest in unconventional ways of saving, and willingness to build a hefty corpus over time.

They majorly enrolled in an online trading course to understand concepts like share trading, financial and technical analysis, virtual trading, stock exchanges, market myths, and financial ratios. Around 25% of the students registered in the certified training program with the objective of securing an internship or job opportunity in future.

Male and female candidates showcased a somewhat equal share of interest in learning trading tactics with 55% and 45% enrolments respectively. 65% of all these students, enrolled in the training, dedicatedly completed all the modules, assignments, and projects and achieved their learning goals.

The report suggested that the growing recruitment drives and career opportunities in the field of finance, trading, investment, and stocks is another reason why trading skills are gaining popularity among young graduates. Stock market management was the most popular profile among employers hiring interns in the investment domain, during 2020-21. Apart from core trading, organisations also posted internships majorly for business development (sales), content writing, marketing, and social media marketing profile in trading, mutual funds, or stock market-related domains.

Addressing young graduates’ interest in the trading domain, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Trading is a valuable life skill that entices youngsters who seek financial independence, are tech-savvy, dare to face challenges, and are willing to take more risks. Our beginners trading certification training is a comprehensive program designed to help students learn investment, buy their own stocks, get a job, or start their own investment-based business.

He further added, “As we believe that #practicemakesprogress, through our trainings, young graduates can leverage the power of practice-based, affordable, self-paced, and accessible online trading courses, and become a professional at it. To provide them high-quality practical-first learning experience, our learners also get access to a virtual trading platform with virtual cash and real stock market data from the NSE stock market to constantly practice, strengthen their concepts, and master their trading skills.” To learn new-age stock market skills, visit: bit.ly/BTC-IST PWR PWR

