Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit up 38 pc to Rs 173 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported 38 per cent jump in profit at Rs 173.1 crore for September quarter 2021-22. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 125.4 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.Total revenues rose 28 per cent to Rs 372.2 crore in the period under review from Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:47 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit up 38 pc to Rs 173 cr
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported 38 per cent jump in profit at Rs 173.1 crore for September quarter 2021-22. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 125.4 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenues rose 28 per cent to Rs 372.2 crore in the period under review from Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Also, the company has declared am interim dividend Rs 5.60 per share for 2021-22. ''We continue to focus on increasing our overall assets under management by growing across different asset categories. Our sustained growth in SIP (systematic investor plan) book, equity AUM (assets under management), B-30 assets, folio count and differentiated product offerings have contributed towards our growth,'' company's managing director and CEO A Balasubramanian said. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021