Cerebra Green doubles its Recycling Capacity to 40,000 Metric Tons

BANGALORE, India , Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebra Green, the e-waste division of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd., has increased its capacity by 100% from the current Recycling & Refurbishment Capacity of 20,000 Metric Tons to 40,000 Metric Tons. The company already works with most Fortune 500 enterprises and will now be able to cater to more entities that need to fulfill their EPR obligations in the current year and future years. E-waste has emerged as one of the most toxic waste streams globally, and India is the third-largest producer of such waste. Cerebra Green is able to cater to that growing demand for E-waste management, as it has India's largest e-waste recycling and refurbishment plant in Narsapura, Kolar district. ''We are well on track with our business growth plans . In fact, we have recycled over 28,000 MTs of e-waste in the last three years. Doubling our capacity will help serve the growing generation of e-waste that is stemming from a larger distributed and connected workforce,'' said V Ranganathan, Managing Director, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, when speaking about the company's growth. Established in 1992, it was one of the first organisations to manufacture and sell personal computers and IT hardware parts. Over time, Cerebra has grown into a major player in the E-waste management sector and provides economic E-waste solutions to create a digitally inclusive world. ''Being one of the first companies to manufacture and sell computers, we are in a unique position to cater to the entire lifecycle of products. Right from the chip level, we have the experience and expertise to also help with the refurbishing of products, thus making products more accessible and affordable, aiding the Government's vision of a device per person,'' said Ravi Kumar Neeladri, CEO, Cerebra Integrated Technologies. The company has also recently launched a zero-cost EMI Device as a Service (DaaS) program to corporate organizations in India. Cerebra is authorised to collect end of life or end of lease products, refurbish IT assets and sell refurbished IT assets to retail and SMB segments, and recycle the assets. Cerebra has set up a vast collection network across India to enable the collection of old/obsolete EOL consumer electrical & electronics E-waste directly from the end-user, repair centres, and retailers.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)