Force Motors starts deliveries of new Gurkha SUV

The response to the all-new Gurkha has been very encouraging and dealers have already started receiving bookings from the customers, Force Motors said, adding the footprint will be expanded in a phased manner in the coming months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:04 IST
Force Motors has commenced deliveries of the all-new version of its SUV, Gurkha, at multiple locations across the country, the Pune-based automaker said in a release on Monday. The Gurkha 2021, which was launched late last month, has started arriving at select dealerships, it said. The response to the all-new Gurkha has been very encouraging and dealers have already started receiving bookings from the customers, Force Motors said, adding the footprint will be expanded in a phased manner in the coming months. ''We are delighted with the response to the all-new Gurkha across the country. Even before the vehicles arrived at the dealership, customers have booked the Gurkha seeing the positive feedback,'' said Ashutosh Khosla, President Sales and Marketing. ''We already have enough bookings to cover the supplies for the next three months,'' he added. Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform, the new Gurkha comes with a BS-VI compliant 2.6 litre (91 HP) diesel engine.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

