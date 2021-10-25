Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak, close in green
Indian equity market closed in the green on Monday, snapping the four-day losing streak as the banking and finance sector shares gained.
Indian equity market closed in the green on Monday, snapping the four-day losing streak as the banking and finance sector shares gained. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent.
In BSE Sensex the sectors, which gained were the banking sector and the finance sector, while those plummeted were the realty sector and the consumer discretionary goods and services sector. Among stocks, the top contributor was ICICI Bank, which surged 10.85 per cent to Rs 841.70 per share, followed by Axis Bank at a surge of 3.48 per cent to Rs 845.10 per share. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, State Bank of India (SBI), and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) too traded with a positive bias.
However, Bajaj Finserv cracked by 3.04 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto down by 2.73 per cent and HCL Tech by 2.36 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
