Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak, close in green

Indian equity market closed in the green on Monday, snapping the four-day losing streak as the banking and finance sector shares gained.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:06 IST
Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing streak, close in green
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian equity market closed in the green on Monday, snapping the four-day losing streak as the banking and finance sector shares gained. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which gained were the banking sector and the finance sector, while those plummeted were the realty sector and the consumer discretionary goods and services sector. Among stocks, the top contributor was ICICI Bank, which surged 10.85 per cent to Rs 841.70 per share, followed by Axis Bank at a surge of 3.48 per cent to Rs 845.10 per share. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, State Bank of India (SBI), and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) too traded with a positive bias.

However, Bajaj Finserv cracked by 3.04 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto down by 2.73 per cent and HCL Tech by 2.36 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021