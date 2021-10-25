Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars - Bloomberg News

Left Menu

Car rental firm Hertz has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc cars, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. This marks the single-largest purchase ever for electric vehicles and represents about $4.2 billion of revenue for Tesla, according to the report. In May, Hertz said a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management would fund the company's exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:08 IST
