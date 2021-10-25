Left Menu

Elvisa Cosmetics launched to provide personalized beauty experience to customers across

Renowned International model, Elvisa has recently launched her new venture Elvisa cosmetics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:25 IST
Elvisa Cosmetics launched to provide personalized beauty experience to customers across
Elvisa Cosmetics. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): Renowned International model, Elvisa has recently launched her new venture Elvisa cosmetics. Elvisa revealed she's been working on the brand for the past few years and that her friends and family have been testing out the products.

Amongst its many firsts, the Elvisa Cosmetics offers an innovative range of different makeup products including different shades of foundations, lipsticks, primer, and other beauty essentials where you can mix and match to create your desired signature shade in trendy tones. Personalized skincare consultations from beauty advisors, the brand also offers mini makeovers and makeup tutorials by model Elvisa that consist of diamond lips, smokey eyes, charcoal glitter lids, golden glam eye shadow, sculpt & contour, tips to get perfect eyebrows and iconic eyeliner looks. The various categories of products have been divided into convenient sections enabling shoppers to pick their favourites with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Elvisa, CEO, Elvisa Cosmetics said, "We are thrilled to launch our first-ever cosmetic range for the most diverse women across the world. We are extremely delighted with the response we are getting for our unique products. With this launch we are also unlocking the potential of our online store to create an endless aisle shopping experience for our loyal customers and deepen our bond with them." Currently, she has an online family of 721K followers on her Instagram page. She loves to experiment with her clothes, it's colour shades. She loves to travel and keeps her social media handle regularly updates about her whereabouts. She loves pink, black and brown colours and we can see her trying on different attires of these particular shades.

The latter has earlier been seen on various fashion runways and shows flaunting her unique clothing style and walk. She started her journey on Instagram, a photo and video sharing online app which has given a breakthrough to numerous fashion icons. "I wanted to start my own cosmetics line because I want to build my own unique brand and leave a legacy behind. My goal wasn't to always wear brands, it was to become one." Elvisa Cosmetics which showcases a range of collections in lipsticks, highlighters, lip scrubs, etc.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021