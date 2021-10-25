Elvisa Cosmetics launched to provide personalized beauty experience to customers across

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): Renowned International model, Elvisa has recently launched her new venture Elvisa cosmetics. Elvisa revealed she's been working on the brand for the past few years and that her friends and family have been testing out the products.

Amongst its many firsts, the Elvisa Cosmetics offers an innovative range of different makeup products including different shades of foundations, lipsticks, primer, and other beauty essentials where you can mix and match to create your desired signature shade in trendy tones. Personalized skincare consultations from beauty advisors, the brand also offers mini makeovers and makeup tutorials by model Elvisa that consist of diamond lips, smokey eyes, charcoal glitter lids, golden glam eye shadow, sculpt & contour, tips to get perfect eyebrows and iconic eyeliner looks. The various categories of products have been divided into convenient sections enabling shoppers to pick their favourites with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Elvisa, CEO, Elvisa Cosmetics said, "We are thrilled to launch our first-ever cosmetic range for the most diverse women across the world. We are extremely delighted with the response we are getting for our unique products. With this launch we are also unlocking the potential of our online store to create an endless aisle shopping experience for our loyal customers and deepen our bond with them." Currently, she has an online family of 721K followers on her Instagram page. She loves to experiment with her clothes, it's colour shades. She loves to travel and keeps her social media handle regularly updates about her whereabouts. She loves pink, black and brown colours and we can see her trying on different attires of these particular shades.

The latter has earlier been seen on various fashion runways and shows flaunting her unique clothing style and walk. She started her journey on Instagram, a photo and video sharing online app which has given a breakthrough to numerous fashion icons. "I wanted to start my own cosmetics line because I want to build my own unique brand and leave a legacy behind. My goal wasn't to always wear brands, it was to become one." Elvisa Cosmetics which showcases a range of collections in lipsticks, highlighters, lip scrubs, etc.

