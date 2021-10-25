Left Menu

CarDekho launches vehicle shopping mall in Jaipur

Full-stack auto tech platform CarDekho has launched a first-of-its-kind vehicle shopping mall in Jaipur, which will serve as a one-stop-shop for all used car requirements, a release said on Monday. The mall displays an exciting range of over 500 CarDekho assured and high-quality used cars, from premium vehicles to SUVs, compact SUVs, saloons, sedans and hatchbacks for immediate buying, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:29 IST
CarDekho launches vehicle shopping mall in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Full-stack auto tech platform CarDekho has launched a first-of-its-kind vehicle shopping mall in Jaipur, which will serve as a one-stop-shop for all used car requirements, a release said on Monday. The mall displays an exciting range of over 500 CarDekho assured and high-quality used cars, from premium vehicles to SUVs, compact SUVs, saloons, sedans and hatchbacks for immediate buying, it said. The platform claimed that its used car shopping facility is among the largest pre-owned car showrooms in the country, where customers can also check out the cars and book test drives online.

“In India, used car customers have been neglected for too long. We want to provide an exceptional experience for people looking to buy a used car. CarDekho Mall is a one-stop destination for all used-car requirements and would set a new benchmark with regards to car retailing in India,” said Amit Jain, co-founder-CEO of CarDekho. This initiative is an important milestone for the platform in its journey to revolutionise the domestic pre-owned-car space and it aims to take CarDekho Mall across the country, he said. The mall offers facilities such as online or walk-in assessment of cars, browsing and selection from a wide range of high-quality pre-loved cars, accessories for their car as well as financing and insurance options, among others, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021