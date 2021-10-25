Left Menu

Impetus among 2021 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India

The organization stands for its remarkable women-friendly policies, learning growth framework, work culture, and diversity. This awards aspects include women-friendly policies, learning growth framework, work culture, and diversity. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including Indias 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 by Great Place to Work institute, Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year 2021 by World HRD.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized among 2021 Working Mother & Avtar 100 Best Companies for Women in India. The organization stands for its remarkable women-friendly policies, learning & growth framework, work culture, and diversity. The award methodology is rigorous, involving a meticulous and thorough research mechanism. This award's aspects include women-friendly policies, learning & growth framework, work culture, and diversity. On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, ''At the Impetus Group, we nurture a culture of equality, inclusion and diversity. We salute our SHEroes, who continue to succeed with their relentless strength, wisdom, and dedication. Our women are our strength and empowering them through our policies and processes makes the path of growth and glory inevitable.'' Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021' by Great Place to Work institute, 'Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year' 2021 by World HRD. They have also been recognized among 'Asia's Dream Employer of the year for the 5th time' by Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021 and 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' by the Great Place to Work Institute.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

