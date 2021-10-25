Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars for end of 2022

Hertz said on Monday the car rental firm has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc cars for delivery by the end of 2022 as it invests to build the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America.

Tesla shares were up 4% at $946.32 before the bell. Hertz had filed for bankruptcy protection last year as travel demand sank during the height of the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide relief.

It was rescued by a group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Opportunities and Apollo Capital Management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)