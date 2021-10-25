Left Menu

Govt approves pilot project on skilling personnel for use of geo-textiles in infra projects

The coordinating faculty of the respective fields of Engineering will look after the implementation of the special courses in consultation with the other concerned centres offices of the respective Institute, an official statement said. Once batches having minimum number of 75 candidates is firmed, Ministry of Textiles will provide full amount or Rs 4.50 lakhs per batch as an advance to the respective Institute, the statement said.

The textiles ministry on Monday said it has approved a pilot project on skilling of design or commissioning technical personnel associated with application of geo-textiles in infrastructure projects including roads, highways, railways and water resources. The project will be conducted concurrently by the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore; Indian Institute of Technology, Madras; and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. ''The coordinating faculty of the respective fields of Engineering will look after the implementation of the special courses in consultation with the other concerned centres/ offices of the respective Institute,'' an official statement said. During the pilot phase, two batches are scheduled for each of the three institutes, with a single batch consisting of minimum 75 to maximum 100 candidates. Further, continuation of the special skill development course will be subject to a review by the Mission Directorate of National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) or the Ministry of Textiles. The institutes will conduct these courses on a no-profit no-loss basis. The institutes will advertise the courses and invite application from eligible candidates (Indian citizens having relevant educational qualifications and adequate experience related to the field). ''The Institute will charge Rs 1000 per candidates as a token fee. Once batch(es) having minimum number of 75 candidates is firmed, Ministry of Textiles will provide full amount or Rs 4.50 lakhs per batch as an advance to the respective Institute,'' the statement said. On completion of the batch/course, the institute will furnish a Statement of Expenditure to the ministry and surplus grant, if any, will be returned to the government. The Ministry of Textiles will coordinate with other concerned central government departments/ state governments for mobilising the trainees.

