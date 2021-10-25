Toshiba Johnson Elevators bags orders to supply 168 elevators

Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) on Monday said it has won orders to supply 168 elevators at three projects of RMZ Corp, a real estate and construction company.

The company will install, maintain, and operate 70 elevators at RMZ Ecoworld 30 in Bengaluru, 63 elevators at Nexity in Hyderabad, and 35 elevators at RMZ Spire in Hyderabad, a statement said.

''Enabling people to move smoothly, safely, comfortably and quickly in an increasingly urbanizing environment, is central to our business philosophy and we look forward to delivering our world-class elevator products and technology to customers,'' Katsuhiko Sato, Managing Director, TJEI said.

