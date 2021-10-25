Left Menu

Toshiba Johnson Elevators bags orders to supply 168 elevators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:08 IST
Toshiba Johnson Elevators bags orders to supply 168 elevators
  • Country:
  • India

Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) on Monday said it has won orders to supply 168 elevators at three projects of RMZ Corp, a real estate and construction company.

The company will install, maintain, and operate 70 elevators at RMZ Ecoworld 30 in Bengaluru, 63 elevators at Nexity in Hyderabad, and 35 elevators at RMZ Spire in Hyderabad, a statement said.

''Enabling people to move smoothly, safely, comfortably and quickly in an increasingly urbanizing environment, is central to our business philosophy and we look forward to delivering our world-class elevator products and technology to customers,'' Katsuhiko Sato, Managing Director, TJEI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021