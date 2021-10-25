Left Menu

Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division go on strike against high VAT

Bhati said that petrol pump dealers in districts located on the Rajasthan-Haryana and Rajasthan-Punjab borders and in districts which are close to these borders have been facing losses due to the difference in the fuel rates.Comparatively low rates of fuel encourage smuggling of diesel from Punjab and Haryana, which affects the sale of pumps located on the border and near the border.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:24 IST
Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division go on strike against high VAT
  • Country:
  • India

Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division of Rajasthan close to Punjab and Haryana borders went on indefinite strike to press for their demands, including immediate reduction of 6 per cent VAT on diesel levied during Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to four districts under Bikaner division namely Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar, petrol pumps in a few more districts like Jhunjhunu, Pali and Jalore also remained closed in support of the demands. A few pumps in Jaisalmer and Nagaur partially participated in the strike by closing for 2 hours.

The demands include ban on sale of illegal diesel, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one-state-one-price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, and reduction of 6 per cent VAT imposed during Covid-19 lockdown.

The chairman of steering committee of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, Rajendra Singh Bhati, said that the protest will continue till demands are met.

He said that diesel and petrol are cheaper in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana as compared to Rajasthan which encourages diesel smuggling. Bhati said that petrol pump dealers in districts located on the Rajasthan-Haryana and Rajasthan-Punjab borders and in districts which are close to these borders have been facing losses due to the difference in the fuel rates.

''Comparatively low rates of fuel encourage smuggling of diesel from Punjab and Haryana, which affects the sale of pumps located on the border and near the border. Several pumps in these eight districts get shut because of low business,'' he claimed.

Bhati alleged that diesel is smuggled from Haryana and Punjab and sold in these districts on pick up vans, near roadside hotels and even home delivery of diesel is done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021