ESAF Small Finance Bank, Sapphire Foods among 7 cos to get Sebi's nod for IPO

As many as seven companies, including ESAF Small Finance Bank, Sapphire Foods India and Anand Rathi Wealth, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's nod to raise over Rs 28,000 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). In addition, PB Fintech, which operates an online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications, life sciences company Tarsons Products and HP Adhesives also received Sebi's clearance to float their IPOs.

These companies, which filed their draft papers with Sebi between July and August, obtained the regulator's observations during October 18-22, an update with Sebi showed on Monday.

In Sebi's parlance, the issuance of observation is equivalent to the regulator's approval.

Together, these seven companies are planning to raise over Rs 28,000 crore through initial share sales, market sources said.

Shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The development came after Sebi gave the green signal to the IPO of six companies, including FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa and Adani Wilmar during October 11-14.

ESAF Small Finance Bank's Rs 997.78-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 197.78 crore by existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Under the offer for sale, the promoter will be selling shares worth Rs 150 crore, PNB MetLife would offload shares to the tune of Rs 21.33 crore, Bajaj Allianz Life will offer shares of Rs 17.46 crore, PI Ventures will sell Rs 8.73 crore worth shares and John Chakola will offer shares worth Rs 26 lakh.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, plans to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore through its IPO, market sources said.

As per the draft papers, the company's public issue will be entirely an OFS of 17,569,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

As a part of the OFS, QSR Management Trust will sell 8.50 lakh shares, Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd will offload 55.69 lakh shares, WWD Ruby Ltd will divest 48.46 lakh shares and Amethyst will offer 39.62 lakh shares.

In addition, AAJV Investment Trust will sell 80,169 shares, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund will offload 16.15 lakh shares, and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund-Series II will divest 6.46 lakh shares.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through its IPO, market sources said.

As per the draft papers, the initial share sale is entirely an offer for sale of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Those offering shares for sale are Anand Rathi Financial Services Limited, Anand Rathi, Pradeep Gupta, Amit Rathi, Priti Gupta, Supriya Rathi, Rawal Family Trust, Jugal Mantri and Feroze Azeez.

Paytm plans to raise Rs 8,300 crore through fresh issue of equity shares and another Rs 8,300 crore through the offer-for-sale route.

Paytm founder, managing director and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Alibaba group firms will dilute some of their stake in the proposed offer-for-sale.

In addition, investors selling stake include Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Ltd, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd, Elevation Capital V Ltd, SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd, SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, SVF Panther (Cayman) Ltd and BH International Holdings.

The Rs 6,017.50 crore IPO of PB Fintech comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders.

As part of the OFS, SVF Python II (Cayman) will sell shares worth Rs 1,875 crore, Yashish Dahiya will offer shares worth Rs 250 crore and some other selling shareholders will also divest shares.

Tarsons Products plans to mop up Rs 1,500 crore through its initial share sale, the markets sources said.

The company's IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and OFS of 1.32 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor, the draft papers showed.

As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Sanjive Sehgal will offload up to 3.9 lakh equity shares and Rohan Sehgal will sell up to 3.1 lakh equity shares -- and investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte Ltd will divest up to 1.25 crore equity shares.

HP Adhesives' initial share-sale consists of fresh issuance of 41.40 lakh equity shares and an offer of sale of 4,57,200 equity shares by promoter Anjana Haresh Motwani.

The company manufactures a wide range of consumer adhesives and sealants products such as PVC, solvent cement, synthetic rubber adhesive, PVA adhesives, silicone sealant, acrylic sealant, gasket shellac, other sealants and PVC pipe lubricant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)