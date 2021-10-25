Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares decline 1 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday wiped out early gains to close nearly 1 per cent lower on profit-taking.In early trade, the stock gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent jump in September quarter net profit.The market heavyweight stock jumped 2.73 per cent to Rs 2,699 during the early trade on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:35 IST
Reliance Industries shares decline 1 pc
Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday wiped out early gains to close nearly 1 per cent lower on profit-taking.

In early trade, the stock gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent jump in September quarter net profit.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 2.73 per cent to Rs 2,699 during the early trade on BSE. Later, it wiped out early gains to close at Rs 2,601.65, lower by 0.97 per cent.

On NSE, it dipped 0.77 per cent to settle at Rs 2,607.

In volume terms, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 79.37 lakh on NSE. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm on Friday reported a 43 per cent jump in September quarter net profit as its businesses from oil to retail fired on all cylinders, growing both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis.

Net profit of Rs 13,680 crore, or Rs 20.88 per share, in July-September compared with Rs 9,567 crore, or Rs 14.84 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

While better realisation and a sharp rise in crude oil prices benefited the old-economy business, retail saw footfalls at stores reach pre-COVID levels and per user earning from telecom business rose.

Revenue was up 49 per cent at Rs 1,91,532 crore.

Reliance operates four business verticals - the oil-to-chemical (or O2C) business includes its oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and fuel retailing business; retail business that houses brick-and-motor stores and e-commerce; digital services that cover telecom arm Jio; and new energy business.

