Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour

Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the government's budget statement on Wednesday, the finance ministry said on Monday. "This wage boost ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement ahead of his annual budget presentation on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:37 IST
"This wage boost ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement ahead of his annual budget presentation on Wednesday. The increase in the minimum wage is due to take effect in April 2022. Rates for people aged under 23, who are paid a lower minimum wage, are also due to rise, the finance ministry said. ($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

