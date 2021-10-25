HDFC AMC Q2 PAT up 2 pc to Rs 344 cr

Left Menu

In comparison, the firm had posted a PAT of Rs 338.06 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The companys total income increased to Rs 608.4 crore in the period under review from Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a nearly 2 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 344.38 crore for the three months to September 2021. In comparison, the firm had posted a PAT of Rs 338.06 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The company's total income increased to Rs 608.4 crore in the period under review from Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. HDFC AMC, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, said its average assets under management (AAUM) surged by 17 per cent to Rs 4.39 lakh crore as of September 2021, from Rs 3.75 lakh crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

