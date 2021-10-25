Left Menu

Arjunaa Vara Jewellers celebrates first anniversary; Kichcha Sudeepa cheers for a 'Golden Year'

A home-grown and fast-evolving brand from Namma Bengaluru, Arjunaa Vara Jewellers celebrated the first-year anniversary of the brand's inception today.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:40 IST
Arjunaa Vara Jewellers celebrates first anniversary; Kichcha Sudeepa cheers for a 'Golden Year'
From Left to Right - Rahul Jain, Co-founder of Arjunaa Vara Jewellers, Superstar Kichcha Sudeep, MLA Sowmya Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): A home-grown and fast-evolving brand from Namma Bengaluru, Arjunaa Vara Jewellers celebrated the first-year anniversary of the brand's inception today. Located in 4th Block Jayanagar, the celebration was graced by South Indian Supertar: Abhinaya Chakravarty Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa, and MLA Sowmya Reddy, Jayanagar Constituency.

24th October marks the successful completion of one year since the inception of the brand, amidst the pandemic. Backed by a multi-generational legacy of over six decades in the business of jewellery, Arjunaa Vara Jewellers was conceptualized to be a house of all things precious, bringing together a range of offerings from gold, silver and other precious metal, to the widest available range of coloured stones and gemstones. Speaking on this milestone, Rahul Jain, Co-founder of Arjunaa Vara Jewellers said, "We are elated to have been perceived rightly and wholeheartedly accepted by our target audience. While today marks one year to founding and incepting the brand, we look forward to becoming a household name as a successful homegrown brand, in the heart of Bangalore. We also take this opportunity to thank our friend, mentor and guide Abhinaya Chakravarty Kichcha Sudeepa, the multi-lingual superstar for supporting us and gracing this occasion."

Kichcha Sudeepa on being a part of this celebration, said, "Ever since Arjunaa started, the entire team has been no less than our family jeweller to me and my family. As they complete one year, I wish everyone at Arjunaa the best in the years to come. I'd also take this opportunity to convey my hearty congratulations on winning the National Jewellery Awards 2020-21 under the category - Paramparik Jewellery of the year, An Artisan's Pride which is one of the most prestigious awards in the jewellery industry in India. Receiving this award in the first year itself is an achievement and this is just the beginning for Arjunaa." Founded in 2020, the brand promise of Arjunaa Vara Jewellers, to each of its stakeholders is "Accuracy in Design": an ode to a consistent strife in making sure that all patrons get nothing but the best from the house of Arjunaa.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021