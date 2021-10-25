Left Menu

SEROS Logistics acquires Supra Max vessel for USD 7 mln

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:01 IST
SEROS Logistics acquires Supra Max vessel for USD 7 mln
Multimodal and marine logistics firm SEROS Logistics on Monday said it has acquired a Supra Max vessel for USD 7 million (Rs 52 crore), which will be used to carry bulk cargo.

The addition of the new vessel, named MV Amarnath, takes the company's diversified fleet size to 40 vessels, the company said in a release.

With one of the largest coastal fleets in India, SEROS fleet comprises vessels including mini-bulk carriers, offshore accommodation barges, a diverse fleet of tugs, floating cranes, propelled and non-propelled barges.

The company offers a wide range of services, including dry-docking, lighterage operation, chartering, repair and maintenance of ships, dredging, and other offshore support offerings. SEROS has the expertise to cater to the marine industry and believes in providing its customers a hassle-free and seamless experience.

Some of the other vessels of this series are MV Adinath, MV Kedarnath, and MV Parshvanath, the company said.

