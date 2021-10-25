Indus Towers Q2 net profit up 38% at Rs 1,559 cr

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Monday posted a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,559 crore for September 2021 quarter, according to a company statement.

The net profit was Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue of Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) during the just-ended September quarter stood at Rs 6,877 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

Bimal Dayal, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, noted that this was a significant quarter for the telecom industry in the backdrop of the announcement of major reforms, which has resulted in ''sharp improvement in business sentiments''. ''We welcome this vital step and are prepared to partner with our stakeholders in the journey towards Digital India,'' Dayal said in a statement. The company continued to improve its operational performance with an increase in net colocations during the quarter and delivered a strong financial performance, Dayal noted.

