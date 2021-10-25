Left Menu

Indus Towers Q2 net profit up 38% at Rs 1,559 cr

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Monday posted a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,559 crore for September 2021 quarter, according to a company statement.The net profit was Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period.The consolidated revenue of Indus Towers formerly Bharti Infratel during the just-ended September quarter stood at Rs 6,877 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year.Bimal Dayal, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, noted that this was a significant quarter for the telecom industry in the backdrop of the announcement of major reforms, which has resulted in sharp improvement in business sentiments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:03 IST
Indus Towers Q2 net profit up 38% at Rs 1,559 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Monday posted a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,559 crore for September 2021 quarter, according to a company statement.

The net profit was Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue of Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) during the just-ended September quarter stood at Rs 6,877 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

Bimal Dayal, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, noted that this was a significant quarter for the telecom industry in the backdrop of the announcement of major reforms, which has resulted in ''sharp improvement in business sentiments''. ''We welcome this vital step and are prepared to partner with our stakeholders in the journey towards Digital India,'' Dayal said in a statement. The company continued to improve its operational performance with an increase in net colocations during the quarter and delivered a strong financial performance, Dayal noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021