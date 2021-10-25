Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:13 IST
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr through bonds
State-owned Canara Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

The bank has issued and allotted Basel-III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,500 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said as many as 16 allottees have been issued the non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated bonds bearing a coupon of 8.40 per cent, it said.

Stock of Canara Bank closed 1.71 per cent up at Rs 201.95 on BSE.

