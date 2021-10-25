Left Menu

CCI clears Phoenix Parentco's acquisition of Parexel International Corp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:38 IST
CCI clears Phoenix Parentco's acquisition of Parexel International Corp
  • Country:
  • India

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved acquisition of Parexel International Corporation by Phoenix Parentco Inc.

Headquartered in the US, Paraxel provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing services to biopharmaceutical companies.

The proposed transaction pertains to acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Parexel International, according to a notice filed with the regulator.

''Commission approves acquisition of Parexel International Corporation by Phoenix Parentco, Inc,'' the watchdog said in a tweet on Monday.

Phoenix Parentco is a special purpose investment vehicle that operates solely as an investment holding company. It is jointly controlled by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021