Heart flown from Kochi, saves the life of 51-year-old man

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Heart harvested from a brain-dead person in Kochi was flown to Chennai airport in 1 hour 5 mins time and transported to Rela Hospital through a green corridor in less than 5 minutes for a heart transplant surgery. The recipient, a 51-year-old male, working for a private IT company in Chennai was diagnosed with Dilated Cardio Myopathy (DCM). He had been on a organ registry waiting list since Feb 2021. The donor, a 30-year-old male from Kochi had a traumatic brain injury due to a road accident in his hometown and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on 19th October 2021. He did not heed to treatment and was declared brain dead on the midnight of 23rd October. His family was counselled and they consented to organ donation. The alert for the heart organ was sent to Tamil Nadu Organ registry which was later allocated to Rela Hospital as per standard registry protocol. The Heart was allocated to Tamil Nadu while the rest of the organs of the brain-dead person have been allocated to Kerala Hospitals.

A team of 4 from Rela led by Dr. Arumugam, Heart and Lung Transplant Surgeon flew into Kochi on 24th morning to retrieve the organ from the donor. The team left Kochi hospital with the retrieved heart through the green corridor created by the kochi police team and flew into Chennai airport at 4.10 pm. Rela Hospital ambulance along with security personnel at the airport speedily transported the heart through a green corridor route created by the Chennai police. Parallely, the transplant team headed by Dr Sandeep Attawar, Program Director - Heart and Lung Transplant, Rela Hospital and KIMS set the recipient ready for the Heart transplant.

