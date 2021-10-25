Left Menu

NSE surpasses 5 crore registered investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:01 IST
NSE surpasses 5 crore registered investors
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The number of registered investors on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed five crore on Monday.

While the journey from three crore registered investors to four crore registered investors took about 15 months, the next one crore investor registrations took less than seven months, the leading bourse said in a statement.

Total number of unique client codes registered with the exchange stand at 8.86 crore (clients could register with more than one trading member).

''The milestone achieved today is the culmination of efforts put in by the government, the regulators, and all stakeholders to provide a bouquet of products, simplified client onboarding processes, investor education and awareness,'' Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said.

''I am sure with the focused efforts of all stakeholders; we should be looking at increasing penetration further and touching the 10 crore unique investors mark over the next 3-4 years,'' he added.

Total demat accounts in the country held with the two depositories -- CDSL and NSDL-- are at around 7.02 crore which include multiple demat accounts held by a single investor having a unique PAN. An investor can have more than one demat account or trading account with different depository participants and trading members which are linked to a single PAN. North Indian states contributed 36 per cent of the new investor registrations on the NSE. Western states accounted for 31 per cent, followed by southern and eastern states at 20 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Statewise, Maharashtra contributed 17 per cent followed by Uttar Pradesh with 10 per cent and Gujarat with 7 per cent of the new investor registrations.

The top 10 states accounted for 71 per cent of the new investor registrations. The growth in investor registrations has largely been driven from non-metro cities.

The cities beyond the top 50 cities accounted for 57 per cent of the new investor registrations, while the cities beyond the top 100 cities, contributed to 43 per cent indicating that the growing interest in the equity markets is not restricted to the metros and a few tier-I cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021