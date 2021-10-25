Left Menu

IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank tie up for co-branded credit card

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:15 IST
Budget carrier IndiGo and private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced a strategic partnership for a co-branded credit card, Ka-ching, under the 6E Rewards programme.

Managed and operated by IndiGo, the Rewards Programme is linked to a co-branded card wherein members can earn rewards by using such card on IndiGo and other merchants and redeem them for availing the benefits.

6E is the airline code for IndiGo.

Scheduled to be launched next month, the co-branded card will be available in two variants-- 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL -- offering exclusive travel benefits to the cardholders keen on domestic or international travel, IndiGo said in a release.

This collaboration will create value for customers in the form of a powerful product proposition offering a premium rewards experience to customers, it said.

Customer research reveals that travel has emerged as the most sought-after redemption category in terms of reward programmes. Customers prefer to receive travel-associated offers and benefits such as free flights while redeeming their reward points – a trend that is expected to accelerate as air travel reaches pre-pandemic levels, the airline said.

The credit card will allow customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on their spends and redeem these points for airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates on redemptions.

Furthermore, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo including complimentary air ticket, discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal, the airline said.

“We are excited to indulge our customers with 6E Rewards on flight bookings, dining, entertainment and other spends that can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets and on other products and categories with our commitment to provide a great engagement to our members,” said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, on the collaboration.

“We have immense conviction in our partner Kotak Mahindra Bank, with its vast reach to complement IndiGo's network within the country, while offering unique experiences to our customers. It's a perfect partnership as we believe in consistently enhancing our engagement to deliver great customer experience,” he said.

The cardholders will also be able to earn additional 6E Rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill spends, utilities, fuel and other major categories with Feature Partners of 6E Rewards Programme, IndiGo said.

