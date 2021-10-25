Left Menu

Step up efforts to check pollution: Noida DM to officials

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:16 IST
Step up efforts to check pollution: Noida DM to officials
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Monday directed government agencies and officials to step up efforts and complete their planning to effectively check pollution across Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Diwali.

Underlining that Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, is an industrial region which has a large number of vehicles, Yathiraj, at an online meeting with officials of the local Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, forest department, and the traffic police, said the district is environmentally "sensitive".

"During the meeting, the DM instructed all departmental officers to prepare an action plan and finalise it soon so that pollution could be checked. He also directed them to ensure compliance of the National Green Tribunal and pollution control board guidelines in letter and spirit,'' District Information Officer (DIO) Rakesh Chauhan said.

The district magistrate emphasised that special efforts are needed to check air pollution caused by dust and open fires, including stubble burning at farms, Chauhan said.

He asked the traffic police to make efforts so that noise and air pollution caused by vehicles is checked in the district, according to the DIO.

"The district magistrate directed civic agencies to form teams which would inspect construction sites and ensure compliance of guidelines set by the NGT and the pollution boards," the officer added.

Yathiraj has also asked officials to ensure adequate awareness regarding pollution on the government's Sameer mobile phone application.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021