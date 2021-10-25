BD launches its second center of Excellence in flow Cytometry for clinical research at CMC, Vellore

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), in collaboration with Christian Medical College - Vellore launched its second Center of Excellence (CoE) in flow cytometry for clinical research in India today. This CoE will serve as the National Reference Center for clinical diagnostics applications, wherein hematologists, physicians, lab specialists from across India can come together to deliberate and discuss standardization and best practices in clinical flow cytometry. The CoE at CMC Vellore will help to push the bounds of clinical research, provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, and conduct diagnosis with higher accuracy to achieve faster turnaround of reports and better patient outcomes.

Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia at the inaugural ceremony said, "Over the years, flow cytometry has been an invaluable tool in several clinical applications. Christian Medical College, Vellore has been leading healthcare and research for more than 120 years and we are honoured that this Centre of Excellence in flow cytometry at CMC Vellore is a testament of our purpose of advancing the world of health™. The depth of experience of CMC's faculty of Haematology department and BD's technological advancements will together provide a world-class experience for anyone coming in for training or treatment. Our aim is to encourage best practices, stay ahead in science to create a strong foundation for better patient outcomes." Dr Vikram Mathews, Associate Director & Professor of Haematology, Christian Medical College, Vellore said, "The proposed Centre of Excellence in flow cytometry at the department of Haematology in Christian Medical College, Vellore is another milestone in the academic collaboration between the institute and BD-India. As a state-of-the-art diagnostic facility, the Center of Excellence will help educate and train the pathologists and haematologists in multicolour flow cytometry analysis. The lab is one of the largest diagnostic flow cytometry facilities in the country and the services offered include leukemia and lymphoma diagnostics, minimal residual disease for leukemia and myeloma, Stem cell enumeration, primary immunodeficiency disorders, and lymphocyte subset analysis, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, and cellular therapy assays. The proposed collaboration with BD-India strengthens our relationship, positioning us to perform high-quality diagnostic services and academic activities further. It will not only help students' and early career pathologists' understanding of this field but will also nurture the institute's mandate of integrating diagnostic service with active academic and research activities."

This CoE is equipped with a comprehensive range of flow cytometer instruments like BD FACSLyricTM, BD FACS Canto™ II, BD FACS Canto™ 10C, and BD Accuri™ C6 Plus that will help in increasing awareness about the role of flow cytometry in clinical diagnostics among healthcare professionals. Puneet Talwar, Business Director- India/ South Asia, BD Lifesciences- Biosciences added, "Our association with CMC Vellore goes back to three decades when we supplied them our first BD FACS flow cytometry instrument. Over the years, we have strengthened our partnership by regular upgradation of technology as well as other tools/resources required by CMC in serving its patients. With the establishment of this Centre of Excellence in flow cytometry, we will be writing a new chapter for our academic collaboration. This will give us a platform to train and educate many more pathologists and haematologists in the country in multicolour flow cytometry analysis."

In addition to this CoE, BD also has CoEs as mentioned below: 1. BD-Calcutta University CoE in Nanobiosciences - Kolkata2. BD-NCBS CoE in Advanced flow cytometry - Bengaluru3. BD-PD Hinduja CoE in Clinical flow cytometry - Mumbai4. IISER- BD Centre of Excellence (CoE) in flow Cytometry - Pune

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)