Left Menu

Inox Wind arm inks pact to divest stake in six firms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:56 IST
Inox Wind arm inks pact to divest stake in six firms
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind on Monday said its arm Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd (IWISL) has inked a share purchase agreement to sell its entire equity stake in six firms to wholly-owned subsidiary Resco Global Wind Services.

The six arms are Marut-Shakti Energy India, Sarayu Wind Power (Kondapuram) Pvt Ltd, Sarayu Wind Power (Tallimadugula) Pvt Ltd, Vinirrmaa Energy Generation, Satviki Energy Pvt Ltd and AABPWNE RBRK Investments Ltd.

''As a part of strategic business restructuring, the company’s material subsidiary, IWISL has entered into a share purchase agreement today to sell the entire issued and paid up equity share capital of its...six wholly-owned subsidiaries to its fellow subsidiary, Resco Global Wind Services Private Ltd for cash consideration at par,'' a BSE statement said.

After the stake sale, the six companies shall cease to be 100 per cent subsidiaries of IWISL but shall continue to be step-down arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021