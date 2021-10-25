Left Menu

Pre-owned luxury car dealership Boys and Machines plans expansion

But our success thus far is testament to our commitment, dedication and passion for creating a pre-owned car business that sets a new standard for customer service and experience, said Siddharth Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Director, Boys and Machines.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:42 IST
Pre-owned luxury car dealership Boys and Machines on Monday unfolded its growth and expansion plans, which include enhancing its presence pan-India and achieving Rs 100 crore topline by the next fiscal. The company, which completed one year of its operations, said it is also looking to set up workshops in cities where it is already present to create a convenient ownership and service experience for customers.

Boys and Machines plans to underpin its ambitious growth goals by expanding its presence aggressively across India and plans to start operations in three more cities - Ahmedabad, Indore and Chandigarh—in 2022, the company said in a release. It currently has presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The company exclusively buys and retails luxury cars with its portfolio comprising car models from global brands such as Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Lamborghini and BMW.

Stating that it aims to clock revenues of Rs 60-65 crores by March next year, the company said it is targeting Rs 100 crore of annual revenue by the end of FY23. ''Setting up a business in the midst of a pandemic was daunting to say the least. But our success thus far is testament to our commitment, dedication and passion for creating a pre-owned car business that sets a new standard for customer service and experience,'' said Siddharth Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Director, Boys and Machines. During the year, the company's sales included rare supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Aveo CV Special Edition of which there are just three in India and 15 in Asia, it said, adding it was the company's biggest ticket by far, selling for a price of Rs 2.89 crore. The company also facilitated the sale of other rare automotive gems such as the Porsche 911 Carrera, Rolls Royce Ghost, Jaguar XKR and the Hummer H3, it added.

