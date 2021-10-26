Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 385 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 385.90 points and Nifty up by 120.90 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 385.90 points and Nifty up by 120.90 points.
At 9:35 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 385.90 points or 0.63 per cent at 61352.95.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18246.30, at 9:35 am, up by 120.90 points or 0.67 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nifty
- BSE Sensex
- Sensex
Advertisement