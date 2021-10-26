Left Menu

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 385 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 385.90 points and Nifty up by 120.90 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 09:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At 9:35 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 385.90 points or 0.63 per cent at 61352.95.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18246.30, at 9:35 am, up by 120.90 points or 0.67 per cent. (ANI)

