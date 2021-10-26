Left Menu

Ceat shares tumble 10 pc after Q2 results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:33 IST
  • India

Shares of tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Tuesday tumbled nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The stock tanked 9.92 per cent to Rs 1,165 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 7.94 per cent to Rs 1,191.

Tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Monday reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.28 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher input costs.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, also said its board at a meeting held on Monday approved raising of up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,451.76 crore, as against Rs 1,978.47 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

