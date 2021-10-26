Enrich Housing to launch new tower "Viviana" at project Enrich Eva

Left Menu

Enrich Housing, Mumbai's emerging affordable housing Real estate player has announced the launch of new Tower Viviana at projects Enrich Eva located in Asangaon Shahapur area near to Mumbai Nagpur Samrudhi Express Highway. The project is focused on affordable housing with all luxury facilities under one roof.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:14 IST
New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/SRVMedia): Enrich Housing, Mumbai's emerging affordable housing Real estate player has announced the launch of new Tower Viviana at projects Enrich Eva located in Asangaon Shahapur area near to Mumbai Nagpur Samrudhi Express Highway. The project is focused on affordable housing with all luxury facilities under one roof. Ramu Shinde, Managing Director, Enrich Housing said "We are pleased to announce the launch of new Tower this festive season where we will create 200 new affordable homes. Our mission is to provide the high-quality homes with good infrastructure for all Mumbaikars. Anyone earning Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 per month or more can afford to buy a dream flat at Enrich Eva and provide their family with a world-class lifestyle home at a very affordable price."

Asangon shahapur area has great potential for future development as state government has planned 3 Smart cities in the area just parallel to the Samrudhi Express Highway and all 3 smart city projects are in just 2 km radius from Enrich Eva project, thus the property is good option for investment purpose too. There are about 1 lacs homes planned to be built in the next 3-5 years in the area. Shahapur is a chemical-free zone and also a tourism hub, which is easily accessible by rail/road from Mumbai, Nasik and Pune. Enrich Eva project has all modern External amenities such as swimming pool, AC gym, swimming pool Club House, temple, supermarket, play area for children, gazebo An amphitheatre, badminton court, tennis court, mini-theatre, yoga room, landscape garden, AC, jogging track and internal amenities including anti-skid ceramic tiles, French windows and sanitary fittings

According to Shinde, Enrich Eva is surely a profitable investment opportunity for the clients. He further said, "Luxurious townships are often located in the heart of a city, making the residents exposed to pollution. Enrich Eva has helped us change this conventional notion. In most cases, the world inside a luxurious flat is completely different from the world outside. With Enrich Eva, we have ensured that the residents are provided with the best of both worlds. While they can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle within their homes, they would be greeted with a scenic view as they venture outside. We believe this would a great deal for our clients, whether they are looking for a permanent home or a holiday home." Enrich Housing is a real estate developer having its main motto of proving high-quality real estate construction at an affordable price. Enrich Eva venture comprises of 1 and 2 BHK flats in unique 8 magnificent stilt and 3 storied building with 24 wings in 5-acre land located at Asangaon Shahapur, Maharastra.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

