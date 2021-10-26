Founder of I REE Group of Companies gets honored with MSME Real Estate Startup Award

New Delhi (India), October 26 (ANI/PRTree): Dr Amit D. Ojha, the Founder of I REE Constructions India Pvt Ltd has been felicitated with Real Estate Startup Award during the Global Startup Summit and Awards 2021. The Summit was organized to honour and award entrepreneurs who are working to build something new and innovative for the benefit of society. Entrepreneur Dr Amit D. Ojha received the award for the 'best idea' in the construction industry. He has devised a strategy to make houses and commercial buildings at a very low cost without taking any interest from their clients. This has led to an enormous clientele of the brand that is utterly based on trust and credibility.

Talking about the motivation and the immense success he has been receiving, Dr Amit D. Ojha says, "Well, this is indeed a big and happy moment for me. It makes me feel glad that I have been successful in touching the lives of thousands of people. Having an own home is still a dream for lakhs of people in India due to high plot prices and if they manage to accumulate the money, Interest is something that breaks their spine. This is what made me come up with such a unique idea of 'Home without Interest' and undoubtedly, it fills me with joy that I have impacted so many lives. What more do you need when you are recognized and appreciated for your vision and work? The love of people is what encourages me to do more for society and I will keep on doing my work." Over the years, the I REE Group of Firms has successfully handled the construction of houses and other commercial projects for a fraction of the cost that other companies charge. They have expanded tremendously under Dr Amit D Ojha's direction, thanks to carefully devised initiatives. He has made it his mission to assist individuals in achieving all of their construction objectives, leaving no stone unturned.

