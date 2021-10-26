Left Menu

Upbeat earnings pull European stocks higher; Reckitt gains on forecast lift

The financial services sector rose about 1% as the world's largest wealth manager, UBS, gained 2.4% after posting its best quarterly profit since 2015, helped by robust trading activity. Helping UK's FTSE 100, Lysol cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group jumped 5.8% after it raised its full-year forecast and beat estimates for third-quarter sales.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:03 IST
Upbeat earnings pull European stocks higher; Reckitt gains on forecast lift
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks inched toward record levels on Tuesday as strong results from UBS, Reckitt Benckiser, and others added to overall optimism about the third-quarter earnings season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% as of 0714 GMT after Asian shares edged higher, drawing comfort from fresh record highs for Wall Street indexes. The financial services sector rose about 1% as the world's largest wealth manager, UBS, gained 2.4% after posting its best quarterly profit since 2015, helped by robust trading activity.

Helping UK's FTSE 100, Lysol cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group jumped 5.8% after it raised its full-year forecast and beat estimates for third-quarter sales. Swiss drugmaker Novartis rose 0.8% after reporting a rise in adjusted operating profit and forecasting higher peak sales for its two best-selling pharmaceuticals.

Among decliners, computer peripherals maker Logitech International fell 3.1% after it confirmed its full-year earnings outlook and warned of supply-chain disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021