Elephant herd blocks highway to Rajrappa temple, devotees camp on road

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:11 IST
A herd of elephants blocked the highway to the famed Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, triggering panic among devotees who camped on the road for hours, officials said.

A quick response team was sent to the area and it drove away the herd of nine elephants, clearing the road for traffic, Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash Kamboj told PTI.

Forest personnel are maintaining a vigil in the area as the herd is roaming in the nearby forest, he said.

''The herd is in the forest near Rajrappa temple for a week. It is difficult to know their movement at night but we are keeping a close vigil,'' the officer said.

A vendor was trampled by the elephants last week when he was on the way to the temple to open his shop, police said, adding that he sustained multiple injuries.

Rajrappa temple is the second most popular tourist destination in the state after the Baijnath Dham in Deoghar, officials said.

About one lakh devotees visited the temple last week, according to priests.

The temple managing committee has urged the authorities to ward off the herd of elephants for the safety of the devotees, senior priest Ajay Panda said.

