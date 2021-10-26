Glenmark becomes the first company to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed dose combination, at an affordable price for adults with Type 2 Diabetes in India

- Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/ 1000 mg) Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) - The FDC will be marketed under two brand names; Remo MV and Remozen MV - Remogliflozin is an innovative, patent-protected sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults - With this launch, the company aims to improve patient access to SGLT2 inhibitors & DPP4 inhibitors which have proven benefits in the effective management of diabetes with added advantage of patient compliance - Glenmark's Remo MV and Remozen MV are priced at Rs. 16.5 per tab, Rs. 33 per day cost of therapy which is 53% lower than the other available SGLT2 & DPP4 combination brands administered along with Metformin, in India MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a research-led global pharmaceutical company has launched a fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected, globally researched Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) - Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) – Vildagliptin, with Metformin (first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes). This fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes. The combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names Remo MV and Remozen MV.

Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed dose combination (FDC) and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval from the DCGI (the drug approval authority in India) for manufacturing and marketing this fixed dose combination in late September 2021.

Globally, SGLT2 inhibitors & DPP4 inhibitors are emerging as the preferred treatment option for the management of Type 2 diabetes. Glenmark has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatments at a low cost for patients with diabetes in India.

Glenmark's FDC of Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin tackles most of the pathophysiology in Type 2 Diabetes that makes it an appealing fixed dose combination in managing uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes. Mono components of the FDC are recommended by AACE guideline for early use in the hierarchy of Anti diabetic medications for management of Type 2 diabetes. Further, FDC of SGLT2i + DPP4i + Metformin is currently first & only triple drug FDC considered rational for approval by US FDA.

In chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time. Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. While the average daily cost of therapy of existing brands in the same drug category (when clubbed together for price comparison) is around Rs. 75, Glenmark's Remogliflozin + Vildagiptin + Metformin combination has been launched at a breakthrough price of Rs. 16.50 per tablet, to be taken twice daily; which amounts to Rs.33.00 as the per day cost of therapy. This cost is atleast 53% lower than the other available SGLT2 & DPP4 combination drugs administered along with Metformin, in India1. Glenmark's Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin combination will significantly improve access and bring a world class and well researched combination product at an affordable price to patients in India. This combination has been approved by the DCGI, the drug regulator in India for adults aged 18 years and older with Type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control when metformin and one of the mono-components of fixed dose combination do not provide adequate glycemic control, or when already being treated with separate doses of Remogliflozin, Vildagliptin and Metformin.

''Globally, SGLT2i + DPP4i + Metformin FDCs are emerging as a preferred treatment for management of type-2 diabetes. Diabetes is a key focus area for Glenmark and we have been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetes patients in India. We are proud to introduce this innovative fixed dose combination, which is cutting-edge, extensively researched, at an affordable cost and will significantly improve patient compliance and provide glycemic & extra glycemic benefits to patients with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes, in India,'' said Mr. Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations.

In 2015, Glenmark revolutionized the diabetes market by launching its DPP4 inhibitor – Teneligliptin at a price that was approximately 55% lower than the other DPP4 inhibitors available in India at that time. Continuing the legacy, Glenmark launched its globally researched, innovator molecule Remogliflozin in 2019, at a price around 55% lesser than other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the Indian market at that time. In 2020, Glenmark became the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) Fixed Dose Combination (FDC).

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is 8.9% with around 77 million adults living with diabetes as of 20192.

References: 1. https://www.1mg.com/ 2. https://idf.org/our-network/regions-members/south-east-asia/members/94-india.html About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and OTC businesses and with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It ranks among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilars companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin). The company has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry being featured in the index. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)